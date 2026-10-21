Jio Platforms' IPO fully subscribed within 100 minutes

11:19

Jio Platforms Ltd’s (JPL) IPO was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday, setting a record for the fastest subscription of a public issue.

The Rs 30,213-crore IPO, priced in a band of Rs 1,065 to Rs 1,119 per share, saw strong demand from institutional investors soon after bidding opened. The portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was fully subscribed within the first 10 minutes and had attracted bids for nearly twice the shares on offer in less than half an hour, according to data on the BSE website.

The QIB segment eventually received bids for 2.86 times the shares reserved for it. The issue as a whole had been subscribed 0.83 times at that stage, before crossing the full-subscription mark within 100 minutes of opening.

The offer will remain open until October 23. At Rs 30,213 crore, it is poised to overtake Hyundai Motor India's Rs 27,870-crore IPO in 2024 to become the largest public offering in India's history.

At the upper end of the price band, Jio Platforms is valued at around $108 billion. The IPO involves a fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, with no offer-for-sale component. This means existing shareholders are not selling their holdings as part of the offering.

Ahead of the IPO, the company allotted shares worth around Rs 8,110 crore to 212 anchor investors on Monday at Rs 1,119 apiece, the upper end of the price band. Demand for the anchor allocation exceeded Rs 2.5 lakh crore, or more than 30 times the shares available, according to people familiar with the matter. One source estimated total demand at around $26 billion.

Jio Platforms is looking to build on its telecom business by expanding its technology, artificial intelligence and cloud operations. Managing Director Akash Ambani outlined this strategy on Tuesday, positioning the Reliance Industries unit as a technology company ahead of what is expected to be India's biggest-ever IPO.

-- REDIFF NEWS