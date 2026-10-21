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How an Indian national cast his vote in US election

Wed, 21 October 2026
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17:53
Representational image. Pic: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
'Federal law enforcement throughout California on Monday arrested 11 foreign nationals living in the United States who are among 28 total charged in criminal complaints with federal crimes, including that they fraudulently registered to vote in US elections, electoral contests in which most of them cast illegal and fraudulently obtained ballots,' the US justice department said in a press note.

Among the 28 charged is 67-year-old Kamlesh Shah of Sacramento, a green card holder, who told the California Post how he got to casting his vote.

An Indian national, Shah registered to vote on the day of the general election in November 2024, the one won by Donald Trump, and managed to cast his vote that day.

Green card holders are not citizens and hence do not have the right to vote in the US.

Shah told the KCRA television station in Sacramento that he went to the community centre on election day where he was asked if he was ever told he was not eligible to vote.

'No, nobody told me,' he told the TV station.

'See, that's very confusing because when I went there, the office there -- the election officer over there -- didn't say anything about it.'

And it was as simple as that for a foreign national to cast his vote in a US election.

You can read more about it, here.

-- Rediff News

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