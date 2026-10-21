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How 2 police teams coordinated in Tiger Shroff firing case

Wed, 21 October 2026
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13:37
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his home after the shooting.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his home after the shooting.
Haryana Police has identified the accused from the state in the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff and is assisting Mumbai Police with the investigation, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said.

Singhal said the state police would continue to extend all necessary cooperation to their Mumbai counterparts. He added that action was being taken against criminal gangs and those involved in activities that pose a threat to public safety.

Warning criminals against spreading fear or opening fire at police personnel, the DGP said strict action would be taken against those involved.

"Those who spread terror among people and point guns at the police will be answered in their own language," he said, making it clear that attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated.

The statement comes amid the Mumbai Police investigation into the firing incident involving Shroff's car in Juhu. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

Mumbai Police had earlier arrested four people in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as two women, Radha and Babita, and two men, Sumit and Kunal.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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