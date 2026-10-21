Heavy rains in Chennai, 48 hours of downpours forecast in northern TN

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





-- REDIFF NEWS

Chennai and northern districts were inundated with water due to heavy rains on October 21, and schools were shut as a holiday was declared in Chennai, and in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.The Met department has predicted heavy rains for the next 48 hours as the northeast monsoon turned vigorous.A low-pressure formation is likely to take shape over the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the Tamil Nadu coastline as per a bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).Due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast now lay over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, a low pressure area is likely to form over the same region during next 24 hours.Very heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram districts and Puducherry and Karaikal area, it said.As per the directives of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, road patch works are underway across the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) areas at an estimated cost of Rs 21.80 crore.The GCC has distributed 6,000 food packets to the rain-affected people in the Virugambakkam area on Wednesday morning.