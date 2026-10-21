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HDFC Bank probes data leak by two senior executives

Wed, 21 October 2026
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HDFC Bank has initiated an internal enquiry into the alleged leak of confidential information of the country's biggest private sector lender by two senior executives.

According to sources, the internal review was initiated after senior executives flagged concerns over potential information leaks.

Investigators are examining whether the information disclosed was misused, sources said.

Acknowledging an internal review on the matter, a spokesperson of HDFC Bank said, "The bank is committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and governance as outlined in our Code of Conduct. We take any report of potential violations seriously."

In line with the bank's policies, the spokesperson said, an internal review into this matter is currently underway to gather and evaluate all relevant facts.

"To protect the integrity of the process and the privacy of all parties involved, we do not comment on active internal reviews. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, once the review is complete," the spokesperson added.

The probe comes a week before former head of ICICI Prudential Life Anup Bagchi takes charge as the MD and CEO of the systemically important lender. He is going to be the first outsider to become the head of the bank.

Bagchi, will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, who informed the board in August that he would not seek reappointment when his term ends on October 26.

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