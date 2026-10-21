Hand grenade, guns and over 3 kg heroin recovered in Punjab, 7 arrested

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-- REDIFF NEWS

In another case of police crackdown, a hand grenade, two pistols and over 3 kg of heroin have been recovered in Punjab.Police officials informed on October 21 that seven people have been arrested in the operation.Director general of police Gaurav Yadav took to his social media handle on X and said that the recovery was made by the Amritsar Rural Police while dismantling a drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling network.The police investigation revealed that there was involvement of foreign-based smugglers supplying illegal weapons, who were in touch with the accused for further distribution of arms among criminal elements.Chatiwind and Lopoke police stations have filed cases against the accused. Further probe is underway.