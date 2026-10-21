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Gurugram to fine people for spitting paan, gutkha in public spaces

Wed, 21 October 2026
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has announced fines for individuals who spit paan, gutkha, tobacco, or chew gum in public spaces, citing violations of sanitation regulations, officials said on Wednesday.

According to a notification, spitting in public places such as streets, footpaths, public parks, markets, bus stops, and government premises under the MCG's jurisdiction is prohibited.

Officials said individuals found violating these rules may face penalties (challans) under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and relevant notified sanitation and cleanliness bylaws. They said discarding chewing gum in public places will also be considered littering.

Officials said the fine amount (challan) will be determined.

Pradeep Dahiya, commissioner of MCG, said, "The public notice has been issued to maintain public health, cleanliness and beauty of the city. Avoiding activities such as spitting or discarding chewing gum in public spaces, disposing of trash in designated bins, and following cleanliness rules will help keep the city clean. Officials have been directed to issue fines (challans) and maintain proper records of such enforcement actions."

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