Gujarat tightens school entry rules; outsiders can't enter without nod

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The Gujarat government on Wednesday directed schools to tighten their entry rules and bar outsiders from entering the premises without prior permission.



"Any external person shall obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the Institution to enter the school premises. Only government officials who are duly authorised....to perform their official duties shall be exempted," a circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools stated.



Details of visitors must be recorded in the visitor register, it said.



The Education Department also directed school authorities to prevent the collection, publication or circulation of students' photographs, videos and personal information in ways that could compromise their safety, dignity or privacy.



"Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording or live-streaming of students, teachers or school activities shall not be carried out without the prior written permission of the Principal. Such activities may be permitted only for lawful purposes," the circular stated.



"No visitor shall collect information about an individual child or publish the child's identity or photograph without the prior written permission of the Principal, particularly where such activity is not in the best interests of the child and may affect the child's safety, dignity or privacy," it said.