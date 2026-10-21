Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Gujarat tightens school entry rules; outsiders can't enter without nod

Wed, 21 October 2026
Share:
21:38
File image
File image
The Gujarat government on Wednesday directed schools to tighten their entry rules and bar outsiders from entering the premises without prior permission.

"Any external person shall obtain prior written permission from the principal or head of the Institution to enter the school premises. Only government officials who are duly authorised....to perform their official duties shall be exempted," a circular issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Schools stated.

Details of visitors must be recorded in the visitor register, it said.

The Education Department also directed school authorities to prevent the collection, publication or circulation of students' photographs, videos and personal information in ways that could compromise their safety, dignity or privacy.

"Photography, videography, interviews, audio recording or live-streaming of students, teachers or school activities shall not be carried out without the prior written permission of the Principal. Such activities may be permitted only for lawful purposes," the circular stated.

"No visitor shall collect information about an individual child or publish the child's identity or photograph without the prior written permission of the Principal, particularly where such activity is not in the best interests of the child and may affect the child's safety, dignity or privacy," it said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FSSAI notice to Nestle, Abbott, Nutricia, Mead Johnson
LIVE! FSSAI notice to Nestle, Abbott, Nutricia, Mead Johnson

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka walk free after peace bond
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka walk free after peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday after providing written undertakings not to breach peace or protest at Jantar Mantar while it remains denotified. They furnished...

Tiger Shroff attack: 2 women among 5 more arrested
Tiger Shroff attack: 2 women among 5 more arrested

Mumbai Police have arrested five more individuals from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car, bringing the total arrests to eight. The investigation is now focusing on unravelling a...

Customer records exposed to dark web? SBI begins probe
Customer records exposed to dark web? SBI begins probe

India's largest bank, SBI, is investigating the suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information on the dark web. The bank received alerts on October 16 and has initiated cyber incident response...

Jio IPO subscribed 3.01 times, draws Rs 66,500 cr bids
Jio IPO subscribed 3.01 times, draws Rs 66,500 cr bids

Jio Platforms Ltd's Rs 30,213-crore initial public offering was subscribed 3.01 times, attracting approximately Rs 66,500 crore in public bids, with qualified institutional buyers oversubscribing their portion by 9.02 times, while retail...