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FSSAI notice to Nestle, Abbott, Nutricia, Mead Johnson over illegal ad

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Food regulator FSSAI has issued notice to Nestle India, Abbott Healthcare and three others for "illegal" advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes by a social media influencer on Instagram.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it also issued notices to Ira Fathima, Nutricia International and Mead Johnson Nutrition (India).

The matter relates to illegal advertising and promotion of infant milk substitutes through Instagram, the regulator said.

"An Instagram reel posted by Ira Fathima (@ira_fathima) was found to feature a 'Top 5' list recommending infant formula products," the FSSAI said.

The products featured were Nan-Pro 1, Aptamil Premium 1, Similac Advance 1, Enfamil A+ Stage 1 and Dexolac 1.

The promotional content attributed benefits such as balanced nutrition, stronger immunity, brain development and easy digestion to the products.

"The promotion of infant milk substitutes was alleged to violate the Infant Milk Substitutes Act, 1992, as amended in 2003," the regulator said.

The content also allegedly violated the applicable requirements under the FSS (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, regarding advertising, marketing and promotion.

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