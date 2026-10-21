French govt extends curfews amid nationwide protests

09:15

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has promised a “massive” police deployment ahead of fresh protests planned for October 24, as the government extends overnight curfews and steps up security following days of violent unrest over the rising cost of living and worsening conditions in schools.

The decision came after Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that the authorities had underestimated the scale of the unrest and lost control of the situation in some cities during Saturday’s demonstrations, CBS News reported.

More than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said. The violence saw a historic town hall in Limoges set on fire, while shops and other businesses were looted and damaged.

Curfews remain in force overnight around Paris’ Place de la République and the Les Halles shopping district. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Lyon and several other cities. Authorities extended the measures after Paris and Lyon reported no major incidents on Monday night.

In an address on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron sought to draw a distinction between peaceful protesters and those responsible for rioting and looting. He said the government would hear the demonstrators’ grievances but stressed that those involved in violence would face legal action.

The protests began in mid-September, when high school students and teachers in the suburbs of Paris took to the streets over overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings and a shortage of teachers. Trade unions and Yellow Vest activists later joined the movement, which has grown into a broader campaign against the rising cost of living and the decline of public services.

In response to concerns over education, the government has pledged to send more than 3,000 substitute teachers to schools facing the greatest shortages and approved several hundred additional appointments. However, mounting financial pressures and political divisions have made it difficult to push through broader reforms.

France’s public debt reached nearly 3.6 trillion euros at the end of June, or about 119 per cent of its annual economic output, CBS News reported. The government expects the budget deficit to stand at 5.4 per cent of gross domestic product this year and has set a target of bringing it down to 5 per cent in 2027.

-- REDIFF NEWS