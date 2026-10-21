Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

French govt extends curfews amid nationwide protests

Wed, 21 October 2026
Share:
09:15
image

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has promised a “massive” police deployment ahead of fresh protests planned for October 24, as the government extends overnight curfews and steps up security following days of violent unrest over the rising cost of living and worsening conditions in schools.

The decision came after Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez acknowledged that the authorities had underestimated the scale of the unrest and lost control of the situation in some cities during Saturday’s demonstrations, CBS News reported.

More than 2,500 people had been taken into police custody by Monday evening, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said. The violence saw a historic town hall in Limoges set on fire, while shops and other businesses were looted and damaged.

Curfews remain in force overnight around Paris’ Place de la République and the Les Halles shopping district. Similar restrictions have been imposed in Lyon and several other cities. Authorities extended the measures after Paris and Lyon reported no major incidents on Monday night.

In an address on Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron sought to draw a distinction between peaceful protesters and those responsible for rioting and looting. He said the government would hear the demonstrators’ grievances but stressed that those involved in violence would face legal action.

The protests began in mid-September, when high school students and teachers in the suburbs of Paris took to the streets over overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school buildings and a shortage of teachers. Trade unions and Yellow Vest activists later joined the movement, which has grown into a broader campaign against the rising cost of living and the decline of public services.

In response to concerns over education, the government has pledged to send more than 3,000 substitute teachers to schools facing the greatest shortages and approved several hundred additional appointments. However, mounting financial pressures and political divisions have made it difficult to push through broader reforms.

France’s public debt reached nearly 3.6 trillion euros at the end of June, or about 119 per cent of its annual economic output, CBS News reported. The government expects the budget deficit to stand at 5.4 per cent of gross domestic product this year and has set a target of bringing it down to 5 per cent in 2027.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pretty close, yeah: Trump on India-US trade deal
LIVE! Pretty close, yeah: Trump on India-US trade deal

Tiger Shroff firing: Women who carried gun to Mumbai held
Tiger Shroff firing: Women who carried gun to Mumbai held

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four individuals, including two women, in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The suspects are believed to have acted under the instructions of Anil Pandit, a...

The Village India Seized From Pakistan
The Village India Seized From Pakistan

The Indian Army captured Thang in Ladakh in the 1971 War. Ghulam Hussain had left home for a routine errand found himself on the other side of an altered border. He could never return and found a new country and a new home.

France braces for more protests, clampdown intensifies
France braces for more protests, clampdown intensifies

France is preparing for fresh demonstrations on October 24 with a "massive" police deployment and extended curfews, following days of violent unrest. The protests, initially sparked by school conditions, have broadened into a nationwide...

Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting
Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting

Tiger is collaborating with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for an upcoming revenge action-romance film titled Lag Jaa Gale.