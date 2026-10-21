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Fox kills captive-bred Great Indian Bustard 4 days after release

Wed, 21 October 2026
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17:03
A view of a male Great Indian Bustard. Image Credit: ANI
A view of a male Great Indian Bustard. Image Credit: ANI
A  six-month-old male Great Indian Bustard (GIB) was killed by a fox  four days after it was released into the wild on October 14 at the Desert National Park in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 

The bird was part of the government's conservation programme through which 11 captive-bred GIBs were planned for release. The Wildlife Institute of India (WII) officials, however, informed that the incident would not affect their conservation programme. 

On October 18, a fox hiding in bushes attacked while the bird was drinking water at a pond in the Sam area. 

The GIB has received legal protection under Schedule I of India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, and Appendix I of the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS).

WII Director Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj said that team rushed to the location and found feathers and other remains of the bird, The scientists had earlier detected the incident through satellite tracking after the bird's signal stopped transmitting, and the fox had fled the area by then.

The team recovered the satellite tracking device, while blood samples collected from the spot were sent to a laboratory for examination. 

Bhardwaj said predation was a natural occurrence in the wild and the presence of foxes in the habitat was normal.

The GIB is a large, ground-dwelling bird native to the Indian subcontinent, and stands up to 1.2 metres tall and weighing up to 15 kg. It is one of the heaviest flying birds in the world.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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