Florida man deliberately knocks down teen on ebike because...

18:24





Subsequently the family took him off life support and decided to donate his organs.



In the meantime, Patel called the cops to report the burglary, but omitted mention of how he ran Hunter.









It was not known if Hunter had been at the store as suspected.



Patel was initially charged with second degree aggravated battery causing disability and second degree leaving the scene of a crash, and the charges were upped to second degree murder.



You can read the full report from New York Post here. Later, he told them he returned to the scene to search for the boy but couldn't find him.It was not known if Hunter had been at the store as suspected.Patel was initially charged with second degree aggravated battery causing disability and second degree leaving the scene of a crash, and the charges were upped to second degree murder.You can read the full report from





-- Rediff News

When Florida shopowner Kavan Vishnubhai Patel, 32, got an alert that someone had broken into his store, he rushed over at 4.30 am in time to see someone on an ebike.What followed was bad. He gave chase and later admitted to the police that he 'intentionally struck' the rider down since he was angry at the break-in.What followed was worse. The victim was 14-year-old Hunter Russey, who was found in a ditch hours later, unresponsive and with multiple skull fractures.