First space mission to nearest star will take 80,000 years

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Fermi Explorer will launch first spacecraft to another star. Photo, courtesy, Fermi Explorer.

Mankind's first step into interstellar space travel, outside our solar system to the nearest star will take 80,000 years!





A spacecraft slated for launch in 2028 will carry scientific research equipment to the star Proxima Centauri, 4.4 light years away from Earth in a 25.8 trillion-mile journey, reported the UK's The Telegraph newspaper.





The mission is being conducted by non-profit Fermi Explorer Mission.





'None of us will be here when this journey ends, and that is the point. It's about taking the first achievable step and inspiring future generations to keep pushing beyond the limits we inherited,' said Philip Johnston, co-founder and president of the Fermi Explorer Mission in a statement quoted in Space.com.





Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the Sun. It is part of the Alpha Centauri triple-star system, which is our closest star system.





-- REDIFF NEWS