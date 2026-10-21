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Fadnavis invites President Murmu to Nashik Kumbh Mela

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with dy CMs Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Image Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with dy CMs Sunetra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. Image Credit: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo
The flag-hoisting ceremony at launch of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela on October 31 will be performed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis formally invited Murmu to the flag-hoisting ceremonies in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. She was also gifted a hamper showcasing Maharashtra's diverse heritage. She was invited to attend the Godavari Aarti, the launch of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority's website, the release of the Kumbh Mela song, and the unveiling of a coffee-table book and a commemorative postal stamp.

A delegation of the Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar called on the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 21, Wednesday. 

The formal invitation to the President of India features an artistic pop-up design depicting the Kumbh Mela's origins and spiritual significance, incorporating elements associated with the five senses --  sight, sound, smell, taste and touch --  to highlight Nashik's cultural heritage, the Godavari River, and the festival's significance in Indian tradition.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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