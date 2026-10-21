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Ex-BJP leader Annamalai slams Centre over Delhi protesters' arrests

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Former IPS officer and ex-Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday launched a sharp attack against the Central government on Wednesday over the detention of CJP protesters in New Delhi, while firmly reminding his critics that he resigned from the BJP in the June this year.

Responding to backlash over his press conference, Annamalai recalled in a post on X, Narendra Modi's 2011 statement-made as Gujarat Chief Minister-flaying the midnight police crackdown on anti-corruption protesters at Ramlila Maidan.

"In 2011, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, stated that if his hands had not been tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged a war against the Central government", he noted.

"In my opinion, what the Hon PM said then was absolutely right, and there is nothing wrong about it".

"Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive bond cases".

"If you question the violation of due process of law in a democracy, you would be called names, and a barrage of attacks would follow, including being labelled a Foreign Agent," Annamalai said in his post.

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