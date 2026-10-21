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Ethnic tensions in Manipur escalate, village homes torched

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Manipur has seen several incidents of ethnic violence in the recent months. On the morning of October 21, Wednesday, new incidents of violence were reported in the Khiokai Kuki village near Chassad village.

Several homes in the village in Manipur's Kamjong district were set on fire, leading to residents fleeing the area amid the ongoing tensions between Kuki and Naga communities.

The police informed that this instance of violence was triggered by militants around 5.30 am. The extent of damage is being investigated.

Since the start of 2026, more than 50 people have been killed and dozens of houses burnt in ethnic clashes between the two tribal communities in Manipur. Tamenglong, Noney, Kangpokpi, Ukhrul and Kamjong are among the districts affected by the violence.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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