Engineering student dies by suicide in hostel room in Mumbai

18:27

A second-year engineering student of the government-run Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) allegedly died by suicide inside his hostel room in central Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.



Siddhesh Patil, a native of Nashik, was being treated for depression, they said.



According to investigators, the 19-year-old student had messaged his psychiatrist on Tuesday night about experiencing "suicidal ideation".



Upon receiving the message, the doctor immediately alerted Patil's family members, who in turn urged his hostel friends to check on him. However, before his friends could reach his room, Patil had allegedly hanged himself.



An Accidental Death Report has been registered at Matunga police station, an official said, adding that police are trying to establish the exact sequence of events.