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Elon Musk's SpaceX, Tesla Heading For Merger?

Wed, 21 October 2026
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IMAGE: Elon Musk. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
IMAGE: Elon Musk. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters
SpaceX and Tesla are studying a deal to unite Elon Musk's two public companies in a multitrillion-dollar combination that would be the largest merger of all time, reports the Financial Times.
'The world's richest person on Tuesday said both companies had formed special committees to study a tie-up. It marks the biggest step towards a merger that would create a sprawling conglomerate oriented around AI and potentially worth more than $3tn,' the Financial Times reported.
'SpaceX has a market value of $2tn, while Tesla is worth nearly $1.5tn. On paper, combining the seventh and 11th most valuable companies in the world would vault Amazon and leave the new entity behind only Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Nvidia,' the Financial Times added.
'There is a lot of merit to combining the two companies as we are pretty much in the superintelligence singularity,' Musk said on Tuesday. 
The two companies teamed up to produce a 'flying' sports car called Roadster, unveiled last week, the Financial Times pointed out. 

-- REDIFF MONEY

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