Elon Musk's SpaceX, Tesla Heading For Merger?

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IMAGE: Elon Musk. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The two companies teamed up to produce a 'flying' sports car called Roadster, unveiled last week, the Financial Times pointed out.



-- REDIFF MONEY

SpaceX and Tesla are studying a deal to unite Elon Musk's two public companies in a multitrillion-dollar combination that would be the largest merger of all time, reports the'The world's richest person on Tuesday said both companies had formed special committees to study a tie-up. It marks the biggest step towards a merger that would create a sprawling conglomerate oriented around AI and potentially worth more than $3tn,' thereported.'SpaceX has a market value of $2tn, while Tesla is worth nearly $1.5tn. On paper, combining the seventh and 11th most valuable companies in the world would vault Amazon and leave the new entity behind only Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Nvidia,' theadded.'There is a lot of merit to combining the two companies as we are pretty much in the superintelligence singularity,' Musk said on Tuesday.