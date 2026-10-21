Election Commission to review poll preparedness in Manipur

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





-- REDIFF NEWS

Election Commission teams, led by senior deputy election commissioners are in Manipur to observe the preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls, with elections expected to be held in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa in early 2027.The poll-bound states are being reviewed for their preparations before the election schedule is announced.A review visit to Punjab is scheduled for October 28, while the EC officials have already visited Uttarakhand. There is no information as to when the EC officials will visit UP, set to elect 403 MLAs. The UP assembly's term ends on May 22, 2027, while for Manipur, Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand conclude across various dates in March next year.Recently, when announcing the annual special summary revision in 17 states and Union Territories (UTs), the Election Commission informed the chief electoral officers of these states that elections in the five mentioned states are due "early next year." The final electoral rolls will be published on January 4 in the 17 states and UTs.