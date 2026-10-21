Durga immersion at prohibited spot turns fatal

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI





-- REDIFF NEWS

Durga idol immersion ceremony in a canal in Rajasthan's Kota turned fatal as two young men died during a boat capsize.The incident occurred in an area where idol immersion had been prohibited.During the search and rescue operation, the bodies of Suraj Singh (22) and Vikas Verma (22), both Kota residents were recovered on the morning of October 21, Wednesday, after a night-long operation.The boat capsized near Steel Bridge under the Borekheda police station limits around Tuesday evening.Kota City ASP Subhash Chandra Mishra and SDRF officials Ekta Mahipal confirmed that a search is underway for the two remaining missing youths, Rahul Joshi (18) and Ashu Joshi (19), who are cousins and residents of Sanjay Nagar in Kota city.Out of the seven people on the boat, Deepak, a woman identified as Maankanwar, and the boatman, Suresh swam to safety and were rescued by locals.Authorities confirmed that the search for the two cousins remains active in the nearby waters as the SDRF and NDRF teams continue their concerted rescue efforts.