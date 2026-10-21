Denzel Washington collabs with Christopher McQuarrie on crime thriller

In a noteworthy collaboration, Hollywood actor Denzel Washington is set to work in an untitled crime thriller from filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.
The untitled film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Scott Stuber's United Artists, will begin filming in November 2026, and get a theatrical release on October 1 next year.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and filmmaker are working together for the first time for the upcoming thriller film. McQuarrie is popular for his long-term collaboration with Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise.
The thriller follows a former police detective who tries to make amends in his life as his past continues to haunt him. In the film, the police detective is serving a life sentence who is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Granted compassionate release with six months to live, he returns home to reunite with his estranged daughter and meet a grandson he never knew existed.