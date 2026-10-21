Denzel Washington collabs with Christopher McQuarrie on crime thriller

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The untitled film, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Scott Stuber's United Artists, will begin filming in November 2026, and get a theatrical release on October 1 next year.



According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor and filmmaker are working together for the first time for the upcoming thriller film. McQuarrie is popular for his long-term collaboration with Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise.



The thriller follows a former police detective who tries to make amends in his life as his past continues to haunt him. In the film, the police detective is serving a life sentence who is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Granted compassionate release with six months to live, he returns home to reunite with his estranged daughter and meet a grandson he never knew existed.

In a noteworthy collaboration, Hollywood actor Denzel Washington is set to work in an untitled crime thriller from filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie.