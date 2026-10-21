Delhi reports season's first 'poor air quality' day

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Representational image. Pic: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo





-- Rediff News

New Delhi has reclaimed its dubious honour of 'poor air quality day', the season's first, on Wednesday.The national capital on Wednesday morning was enveloped in a thick layer of haze over parts of the city following the overnight Dussehra celebrations.On Tuesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index was 179; on Wednesday it had climbed by 59 points to 238, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.Two of Delhi's 59 air monitoring stations, in fact, registered 'very poor' air quality, with levels of 308 and 314.Not all was lost, however.Delhi's 16 stations, including Anand Vihar, reported "moderate" category.Multiple reasons were proffered for this decline in air quality, with seasonal weather shifts, like falling temperatures and fluctuating wind speeds, being the most common one.Since July 12 and 13, when the national capital recorded AQIs of 261 and 246, today's reading is Delhi's first instance of "poor" air quality.Since then, air quality remained mainly in the "moderate" band throughout October.As per CPCB norms, AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.Data from 43 out of 46 active ambient air quality monitoring stations in the capital shows that particulate matter 10 (PM10) was the prominent pollutant.The decline in Delhi's air quality comes ahead of the winter season, when the NCR is known to report a steep deterioration in air quality.