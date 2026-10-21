Delhi HC to urgently hear pleas by Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Neha Bora

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Neha Bora with Saurav Das. File pic

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear pleas filed by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka challenging the extension of their judicial custody by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).

Justice Subramonium Prasad will also hear a separate petition filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, who has challenged a Delhi Police notice dated October 17 directing her to execute a bond before an SEM to maintain peace.

The high court is currently closed for the Dussehra vacation, but the three petitions will be taken up for an urgent hearing.

Das and Ranka have challenged the SEM’s October 19 order remanding them to two days of judicial custody. They were produced before a newly appointed SEM at the Mandir Marg police station on Monday and remanded until October 21.

Bora’s petition challenges a notice issued under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The notice required her to appear before the SEM on October 19 and explain why she should not furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, along with one surety, to maintain peace during the inquiry.

Section 126 empowers an SEM to direct a person to execute a bond for maintaining peace when there is credible information that the person may breach the peace, disturb public tranquillity or commit an act that could lead to such a disturbance.

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while on her way to join the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. She was released the following day.

Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 after allegedly climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site. They were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody by an SEM on October 14.

The two activists, along with other CJP workers, had displayed the national flag at the site and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before being detained.

Delhi Police has alleged that the protesters entered the denotified site by trespassing through private premises and obstructed police personnel from performing their official duties.

-- REDIFF NEWS