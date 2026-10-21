Delhi HC refuses relief, CJP leaders have to stay in jail

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, asking them to await the outcome of a hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) later in the day and approach the appellate court if their grievance remained unresolved.Justice Subramonium Prasad allowed the CJP co-conveners to withdraw their petition, observing that a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution was not the appropriate remedy in a "repeat case" involving the alleged violation of a bond for maintaining peace.Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the court that the matter was listed before the SEM for the furnishing of fresh sureties.The high court took up the matter urgently after the two leaders approached it during the Dussehra vacation.Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 along with other CJP workers after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a protest site. They displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before being placed under preventive arrest.A SEM had initially remanded them to five days of judicial custody on October 14.Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Abhik Chimni argued that the two leaders should be released on personal bonds, contending that the SEM had no jurisdiction to extend their judicial custody. He also challenged the legal basis for the magistrate's insistence on sureties.Justice Prasad, however, observed that the petitioners had allegedly violated a bond furnished by them to maintain public tranquillity by entering a site that was no longer designated for protests. The judge questioned whether the authorities could not demand a "stricter" surety in a repeat case.The court also said questions about the petitioners' identity, motives and the purpose of their protest needed to be examined by the appropriate authority. While the two had initially participated in a student protest, the court noted that the cause appeared to have changed, with references now being made to "regime change"."Now there is another cause. People remain the same, causes change. All these questions assume significance as to who you are; what is your motive; what are you trying to do? You suddenly hear something like a regime change... you suddenly hear something (against) which we normally do by a ballot. In a hearing like this, it is not necessary for us to go into this. Keep the debate for an appropriate proceeding," the judge said.When informed that Das and Ranka were 27 and 31 years old, respectively, the court remarked, "That means you are not Gen-Z.""They are an inspiration," Chimni responded.The court also explained that the purpose of police permission for a protest was not to prevent demonstrations but to ensure that unwanted elements did not join the gathering and that a peaceful agitation did not turn violent."The two petitioners here are at the forefront. When you go and break a barricade, the chances of 10 or 20 more people violating the 163 (prohibitory order) are very bright. There might be persons who might not be in your control and who might do things. We have seen it happening outside our country. Student protest has now gone into arson, looting, burning," the court observed.While allowing the petition to be withdrawn, Justice Prasad clarified that he had expressed no opinion on the merits of the case.The CJP leaders had challenged the SEM's October 19 order remanding them to judicial custody for two days.