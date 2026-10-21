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Delay in serving veg roll costs customer his life

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
mid several bizarre incidents of altercations, this one takes the cake. Or the veg roll.

In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a man was allegedly stabbed to death and three others got injured after a fight over an order for a veg roll at a food stall near a Durga Puja pandal.

The police said that the incident happened post midnight near AIADA Bhawan in Adityapur. 

Sekhar of Mango in Jamshedpur was identified as the deceased. 

Sekhar visited the pandal with a friend and ordered a veg roll at a nearby food stall. However, when the stall owner delayed serving the order, Sekhar asked to cancel it, leading to a heated argument.

The members of the Durga Puja committee intervened to de-escalate the situation, but were allegedly attacked by the eatery owner and staff with a knife. 

Four people got injured and were taken to a nearby hospital. 

Sekhar, who was seriously wounded, was later shifted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he succumbed to his injuries.

The sub-divisional police officer Anubhav Bhardwaj said that the incident stemmed from personal enmity.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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