Delay in serving veg roll costs customer his life

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-- REDIFF NEWS

mid several bizarre incidents of altercations, this one takes the cake. Or the veg roll.In Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a man was allegedly stabbed to death and three others got injured after a fight over an order for a veg roll at a food stall near a Durga Puja pandal.The police said that the incident happened post midnight near AIADA Bhawan in Adityapur.Sekhar of Mango in Jamshedpur was identified as the deceased.Sekhar visited the pandal with a friend and ordered a veg roll at a nearby food stall. However, when the stall owner delayed serving the order, Sekhar asked to cancel it, leading to a heated argument.The members of the Durga Puja committee intervened to de-escalate the situation, but were allegedly attacked by the eatery owner and staff with a knife.Four people got injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.Sekhar, who was seriously wounded, was later shifted to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur where he succumbed to his injuries.The sub-divisional police officer Anubhav Bhardwaj said that the incident stemmed from personal enmity.