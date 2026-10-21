Could Lana Nusseibeh Be UN Secretary General?

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Lana Nusseibeh with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

The US -- given its proximity to the UAE -- could endorse Nusseibeh, who, should she win the race, be the first woman secretary-general.

Of course, her candidature will face opposition from the Latin American bloc, who would like Grynspan, elected to the office, and Saudi Arabia, which has troubled relations with the UAE.

-- REDIFF NEWS

Lana Nusseibeh, a minister of state in the United Arab Emirates, is poised to be the surprise entrant in the race to replace António Guterres as United Nations secretary-general.Nusseibeh -- who is of Palestinian origin -- served as the UAE's popular ambassador to the UN from 2013 to 2024 and could enter the race for the secretary general next week.Guterres will retire at the year-end.Nusseibeh's candidature comes as Rebeca Grynspan, the current frontrunner, and Rafael Grossi, who is second in the race, are hobbled by disapprovals from voters.Grynspan, a former vice-president of Costa Rica, presently heads the UN body on trade and development. Grossi is director general, International Atomic Energy Agency.Given India's close relationship with the UAE, New Delhi will probably vote for Nusseibeh should she enter the fray.