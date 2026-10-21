Cops seek 3-day custody extension of Das, Ranka

17:24

The Delhi Police has sought a three-day extension of judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were produced before a special executive magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday, police sources said.



The duo were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site of Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.



Their custody was extended by two days on October 19, and it was slated to expire on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, the Delhi high court refused to interfere with Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka's judicial custody, as it asked them to await the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the SEM, and approach the appellate court if their grievance continues.