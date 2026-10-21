Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

CBI takes over probe into killing of anti-drug activist in Punjab

Wed, 21 October 2026
Share:
09:03
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Photo: @AmitShah/X
Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota. Photo: @AmitShah/X
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa and taken over the investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

A team of CBI officials has already reached Punjab to probe all angles of the killing, they said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced on Tuesday that the killing will be investigated by the CBI.

'We stand firmly with the father and the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was fighting against drugs. Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is all-out. We will not back down from whatever tough steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free,' Mann said on X in Punjabi.

The family of Jhota has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder.

Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who allegedly opened fire at Jhota after the activist questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar.

The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.

Seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sensex jumps 571 points amid Jio IPO
LIVE! Sensex jumps 571 points amid Jio IPO

Tiger Shroff firing: Women who carried gun to Mumbai held
Tiger Shroff firing: Women who carried gun to Mumbai held

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four individuals, including two women, in connection with the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai. The suspects are believed to have acted under the instructions of Anil Pandit, a...

The Village India Seized From Pakistan
The Village India Seized From Pakistan

The Indian Army captured Thang in Ladakh in the 1971 War. Ghulam Hussain had left home for a routine errand found himself on the other side of an altered border. He could never return and found a new country and a new home.

France braces for more protests, clampdown intensifies
France braces for more protests, clampdown intensifies

France is preparing for fresh demonstrations on October 24 with a "massive" police deployment and extended curfews, following days of violent unrest. The protests, initially sparked by school conditions, have broadened into a nationwide...

Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting
Tiger Shroff Returns To Shooting

Tiger is collaborating with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for an upcoming revenge action-romance film titled Lag Jaa Gale.