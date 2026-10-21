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BSE Sensex top losers today

Wed, 21 October 2026
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18:45
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Benchmark stock indices erased early gains to close lower on Wednesday, marking their second straight day of losses, dragged by selling in power, banking and financial shares amid elevated crude oil prices and firm US bond yields.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 143.21 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 73,709.69, with 19 constituents down, 10 higher and one unchanged. 

The index opened in the green and surged 829.29 points, or 1.12 percent, to hit an intraday high of 74,682.19 before noon.

Sharp gains triggered profit-taking by investors, dragging the barometer down more than 1,450 points to a day's low of 73,229.45. Some buying in the pre-close session helped Sensex trim losses.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 77.60 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 22,811.35. 

It had climbed to a high of 23,120.90 in early trade before sliding to an intraday low of 22,702.85.

Among the Sensex constituents, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Trent, Axis Bank, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India, IndiGo, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Titan and State Bank of India were the major laggards.

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