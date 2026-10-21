BJP will get support of 275 MLAs in Bengal assembly if floor test is held: CM

17:59

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari/File image

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asserted that the ruling BJP would win the support of 275 MLAs in the 294-member assembly if a floor test is held.



He claimed that 64 MLAs who won on TMC tickets would support the BJP.



"BJP did not win because of social media or television talk shows. I defeated (former CM) Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. (BJP MLA) Sajal Ghosh did not win because of social media. Ours is a Sanatani government elected by people," he told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the house of one of the Chorbagan stampede victims.



Nineteen people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17.



"Let there be a floor test in the assembly tomorrow... our numbers would reach 275," he added.



Attacking the previous Left Front and TMC regimes, he said, "The dirt accumulated over the last 49 years is being cleaned up by our government over the last six months."