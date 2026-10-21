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Anupam Kher defends Daler Mehndi: 'Not fair to humiliate him on stage'

Wed, 21 October 2026
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15:12
Image: ANI Photo
Image: ANI Photo
Daler Mehndi's performance at a cultural event was recently interrupted midway by a politician who accused him of being drunk. 

Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand's New Tehri on October 18, when cabinet minister and Subodh Uniyal went up to the stage, stopped the performance and alleged that the singer was inebriated.

The allegations, however, were not confirmed.

Defending Mehndi, veteran actor Anupam Kher said that it was wrong to accuse someone in such a public manner. Kher called Mehndi "one of the finest human beings" and said that he knew personally that the singer doesn't drink. He shared a lengthy note on the social media platform X, saying that he felt bad after seeing the video of Mehndi being humiliated publicly.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where Mehndi was seen confused as Uniyal shouted at him that he was drunk and making a fool of himself. Uniyal accused on stage that Mehndi could not even speak, so how would he sing, accusing him of being inebirated. 

"Couple of days ago, I saw a video in which Daler Mehndi ji was singing on stage and some minister got up and spoke to him insultingly. I wasn't there so I don't know but I've known Daler ji for 25 to 30 years. I know that he does not drink and he is one of the finest human beings that I have met. I personally know that he has not been keeping well for two-three years," Kher said in a video on X.



"Nobody should speak to anybody like this and that also on a public forum. This is not fair. To publicly accuse someone like this is wrong. Daler ji I am so sorry," he said.

The veteran actor also addressed Uniyal. 

"Minister ji, you might have an issue with his performance. You might even be upset. But was it necessary to go up on stage and humiliate him like that in front of everyone? The same thing could have been said to him privately, with respect," Kher said.

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