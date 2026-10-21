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Another book stall vandalised, members assaulted, says CPI-M

Wed, 21 October 2026
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16:10
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Several books were damaged in an alleged attack on their book stall at Islampur, West Bengal, on Tuesday, the CPI-M has alleged.

The CPI-M said that Jayanta Deb, a local party member, was among those who were injured in the incident. 

However, the situation was under control, the police said.

Every year, several book stalls are installed near Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal by the CPI-M. These book stalls have been facing attacks in the last few days, while some have been dismantled citing the lack of requisite permission.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya has reiterated that his party does not support acts of vandalism by its members. 

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier directed Durga Puja committees to deny permission to CPI-M book stalls if they used the term "Sharodotsav" (autumn festival) instead of "Durga Puja" on banners and hoardings.

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