Amitabh Bachchan says he has been advised to rest for few days

20:14

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate.



The veteran actor, who turned 84 earlier this month, shared a post on X and apologised to fans for being unable interact with them on social media.



"Apologies .. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything," Bachchan wrote.



Responding to the post, fans wished the actor well and urged him to prioritise his health.



"Please take care of your health. Love you sir," one user wrote, while another said, "Get well soon sir."



"We all love you. Rest well. Thanks a lot for connecting with us," another fan commented.



Bachchan, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with landmark films such as Deewaar, Sholay, Agneepath, Black and Piku.