5 more held in Tiger Shroff shooting case, being brought to Mumbai

18:09

Actor Tiger Shroff/ANI on X

Five more persons, including two women, have been nabbed from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as the investigation into actor Tiger Shroff firing case is being expanded to unravel a firearm-supplying network and other aspects, a Mumbai police officer said on Wednesday.



Addressing a press conference, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said the five individuals are being brought to Mumbai, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight so far.



Earlier in the day, three key accused allegedly involved in firing at Shroff's car on Sunday were brought to Mumbai from Kota in Rajasthan and sent to police custody till October 31.



The DCP said sustained technical analysis and interrogation led the crime branch to the wider syndicate responsible for procuring and supplying the firearms used in the shooting.



Acting on precise intelligence and with the coordinated assistance of the Delhi and Haryana police, a series of simultaneous raids were conducted. Four individuals, including two men and two women, were apprehended, while a fifth suspect was picked up from Sonipat in Haryana, he said.



Delhi Police have identified the four arrested accused as: Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana's Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.



Roshan said a deeply coordinated conspiracy is being unravelled during the investigation.