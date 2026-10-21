5 kids severely injured in fire at Durga Puja pandal

14:07

Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Pixabay





-- REDIFF NEWS

Amid the Dussehra festivities, a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Bihar's Siwan district injuring 10 people, five of whom were children.The local police officials said that the incident that took place on October 20, Tuesday evening at Rasulpur village saw five children sustaining severe burns.The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Sadar-I, and the Barharia station house officer (SHO) reached the spot and inspected the site, the SP said.Siwan SP Bharat Soni said that the kids were referred to Patna for better medical attention.The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to collect evidence as further investigation and legal action is underway.