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2nd case against CJP's Das, Ranka transferred to Crime Branch

Wed, 21 October 2026
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Delhi Police has transferred another case registered against Cockroach Janta Party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch, sources said.

The Crime Branch will now investigate two cases against the CJP leaders.

The other case linked to Das and Ranka allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area was transferred to the Crime Branch on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, on October 13, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a designated protest site, by trespassing through private premises.

Police personnel deployed at the spot intervened and tried to stop them.

All 14 people were detained and two FIRs were registered.

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody on October 14 by a Special Executive Magistrate for breaching peace bonds.

Their judicial custody was extended by two days on Monday.

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