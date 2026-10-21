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2 dead, 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K

Wed, 21 October 2026
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11:41
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on October 20, Wednesday, when the bus was travelling from Pechound to Ramnagar. 

The accident occurred at Gulli Gala area at around 8 am in which two people were killed and 15 others got injured.

Officials informed that eight injured passengers are in a critical condition. They are being shifted from the Public Health Centre (PHC), Basantgarh, to Udhampur District Hospital for specialised treatment. 

As soon as the news of the bus accident spread, local villagers volunteered to rescue and shifted the injured passengers to PHC Basantgarh.  

-- REDIFF NEWS

 

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