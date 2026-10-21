2 dead, 15 injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K

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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash





The accident occurred at Gulli Gala area at around 8 am in which two people were killed and 15 others got injured.









As soon as the news of the bus accident spread, local villagers volunteered to rescue and shifted the injured passengers to PHC Basantgarh.

-- REDIFF NEWS



Officials informed that eight injured passengers are in a critical condition. They are being shifted from the Public Health Centre (PHC), Basantgarh, to Udhampur District Hospital for specialised treatment.As soon as the news of the bus accident spread, local villagers volunteered to rescue and shifted the injured passengers to PHC Basantgarh.

A passenger bus skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on October 20, Wednesday, when the bus was travelling from Pechound to Ramnagar.