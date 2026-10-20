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Yami Gautam to perform 'Ravan vadh' at Ramleela

Tue, 20 October 2026
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Actress Yami Gautam
Actress Yami Gautam
Actor Yami Gautam will perform 'Ravan Vadh' at the world-famous Luv Kush Ramleela on October 20.

Luv Kush Ramleela takes place in Delhi's Red Fort ground. 

Gautam recently performed Ravan Vadh in a scene from her latest film Nayi Naveli

The actor will shoot the symbolic arrow at Ravana in front of thousands of spectators at Luv Kush Ramleela.

The theme of Ramleela is 'Respect for Women'.

Arjun Kumar, President of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, said the actor will "represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil."

Over the years, several Bollywood personalities have been associated with the grand Ravan Vadh celebrations at Luv Kush Ramleela, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas, Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, among others. 

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