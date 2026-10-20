Women, cop among 11 killed in four road accidents in Gujarat

20:19

As many as 11 people, including three women and a police sub-inspector, were killed in four road accidents across Banaskantha, Bharuch and Gandhinagar districts of Gujarat, officials said on Tuesday.



These accidents took place since late Monday night, they said.



In Gandhinagar, three people -- two women and a man -- were killed on early Tuesday after their car hit a road divider and overturned on Adalaj Road, a police official said.



In another accident in Bharuch district, three people were killed when their car collided with a commercial vehicle on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at around 3.30 am on Tuesday, police said.



The car, carrying four people, was travelling from Vadodara towards Bharuch when the accident occurred, an official of the Bharuch taluka police station said.