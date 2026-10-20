'What a waste': Judi Dench on universally-panned 'Cats' movie

15:11

Veteran star Judi Dench

Veteran star Judi Dench looks back at working in Tom Hooper's Cats with some regret as she believes the movie squandered the chance to make a good screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hugely successful musical of the same name.



Dench, known for her roles in Iris, Notes on a Scandal, Shakespeare in Love and Bond movies, played Old Deuteronomy in the 2019 film that was universally panned despite its A-list cast that included James Corden, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift.



In her forthcoming memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, Dench looks back at the movie, reported Variety.



"Oh God, I can't bear it - and (Lloyd Webber) had waited so long for it to be made," she wrote.



"What a waste of all that goodwill and talent. I understand the critics were rather hostile to the film. I never saw the final cut so I can't judge. All I'll say is nobody sets out to give a poor performance or make a bad film. You do your best, offer something up and hope that people will get on board and join the party."



Dench, 91, was nominated for a Razzie award for her performance in the film.