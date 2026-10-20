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'What a waste': Judi Dench on universally-panned 'Cats' movie

Tue, 20 October 2026
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Veteran star Judi Dench
Veteran star Judi Dench
Veteran star Judi Dench looks back at working in Tom Hooper's Cats with some regret as she believes the movie squandered the chance to make a good screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hugely successful musical of the same name.

Dench, known for her roles in Iris, Notes on a Scandal, Shakespeare in Love and Bond movies, played Old Deuteronomy in the 2019 film that was universally panned despite its A-list cast that included James Corden, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift.

In her forthcoming memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, Dench looks back at the movie, reported Variety.

"Oh God, I can't bear it - and (Lloyd Webber) had waited so long for it to be made," she wrote. 

"What a waste of all that goodwill and talent. I understand the critics were rather hostile to the film. I never saw the final cut so I can't judge. All I'll say is nobody sets out to give a poor performance or make a bad film. You do your best, offer something up and hope that people will get on board and join the party."

Dench, 91, was nominated for a Razzie award for her performance in the film.

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