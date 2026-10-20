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'War can never be answer to war': Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Tue, 20 October 2026
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, in Dushanbe on Tuesday./ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, in Dushanbe on Tuesday./ANI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts, stating, "War can never be the answer to war," while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Emphasising India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution amid tensions across the world, Singh said that military confrontation would only lead to prolonged cycles of violence.

"When conflicts are being seen at various places across the world today, the solution to these conflicts is possible only through dialogue. War can never be the answer to war. This will result only in endless war. So, India believes in Conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

The defence minister also called for stronger cooperation among SCO member states to combat terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crime, warning that these threats undermine regional peace, trade and investment.

"Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve," Singh said.

He stressed that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and called for the collective dismantling of the entire ecosystem that supports terrorist activities, including those who finance, assist or provide safe havens to terrorists.

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