US delegation to discuss Venezuela oil with Reliance: Rubio

17:15

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Mumbai on Tuesday./@SecRubio X/ANI Photo

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday described India as a refining superpower, adding that the US delegation will discuss with Reliance about producing oil in Venezuela.



Asked what role India can play in meeting the world's energy demand, Rubio, who arrived in Mumbai this afternoon on a three-day India visit, said, "India is a refining superpower. They have the capability to refine heavy crude. They've done so in the past, and I think as more and more Venezuelan oil comes online, it's something they can do."



"They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves," Rubio told reporters in Mumbai.



He said all these are positive things.



"I'm not claiming to you that Venezuela alone can fill the hole that could be caused by some of the things that are happening around the world, but I think over time, it most certainly can, and in the short term, it can certainly help.