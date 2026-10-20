Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Tiger Shroff shooting: New CCTV footage of suspects emerges

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
08:32
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
New CCTV footage has emerged purportedly showing two of the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case rushing to board a Pune-Jaipur express train at Surat station in Gujarat, hours after the gun attack on the actor in Mumbai, a Railway Police officer has said.

The officer on Monday stated the suspects travelled by road to Surat, around 275 km from Mumbai, in a taxi before boarding a train bound for Jaipur at around 1.30 am on Monday.

Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Police (SP), Western Railway's Vadodara division, said the Government Railway Police in Gujarat, along with the RPF, contributed to the operation to trace the suspects by coordinating with the Mumbai police.

"Yes, we worked in coordination with the Mumbai police to trace the suspects (in the Tiger Shroff firing case who were later intercepted at Kota station in Rajasthan)," he stated.

"CCTV footage of the (Surat) station, which was shared with the Maharashtra police, shows two of them running along a platform to board a general compartment of a moving Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express," the SP said.

Three people who allegedly fired at the actor were nabbed on Monday morning from a train at the Kota station following a swift 15-minute operation while possibly on their way to Nepal from Mumbai.

The trio, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it halted in Kota at 10.17 am, said Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

The shooting targeting the popular War star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

The incident took place when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area in a car.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Plan B: Cops change strategy in Tiger Shroff case
LIVE! Plan B: Cops change strategy in Tiger Shroff case

Regime change won't...: RSS chief cites France, Albania examples
Regime change won't...: RSS chief cites France, Albania examples

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that regime-change agitations do not resolve fundamental problems and can become instruments of political interests, fuelling divisions rather than delivering solutions. He also called for discernment in...

Anti-drug activist Jhota's murder: Punjab CM orders CBI probe
Anti-drug activist Jhota's murder: Punjab CM orders CBI probe

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a CBI probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, following intense pressure from his family and supporters after his killing on October 13 in Mansa.

'70% Of Stars Have Paid Bishnoi'
'70% Of Stars Have Paid Bishnoi'

'The remaining 30% are scared they will be shot at and they too will shell out the money soon.'

Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?
Was Tiger's Football Routine Exploited?

Sunday's shooting incident in Juhu has raised questions about the security risks faced by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, whose predictable Sunday football routine and approachable nature with fans may have made him vulnerable to attack.