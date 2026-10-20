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There must be no hesitation, objection to singing Vande Mataram: Bhagwat

Tue, 20 October 2026
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday asserted that 'Vande Mataram' remains a symbol of national unity and said there should be no hesitation or objection to singing the national song in its entirety.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual 'Vijayadashmi' rally here, Bhagwat noted that 'Vande Mataram' defeated the conspiracy to divide Bengal and continues to serve as a powerful inspiration for national unity today.

"It is our national song, and there should be no hesitation or objection to sing it in its entirety, with pride and in a loud, clear voice," he said.

Stressing the need for social unity, Bhagwat recalled that when Lord Curzon attempted to partition Bengal along communal lines to divide Hindus and Muslims, society firmly opposed the move, forcing the British government to withdraw the proposal.

"It was during that period when 'Vande Mataram' emerged as a symbol of that very unity and patriotism. The partition then was defeated. Why, then, could the same outcome not be achieved in 1947? Because those who wanted to divide us instilled in our minds the notion that because we appear different, we must indeed be different and apart," he said.

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