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Shooting near Alrahma Mosque in Ohio kills one, probe underway

Tue, 20 October 2026
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One person was killed in a shooting near the Alrahma Mosque in northeast Columbus, Ohio, on Monday (local time), prompting the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to assist local police in the investigation.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers received multiple calls reporting gunshots at around 2:11 pm (local time) in Albert Avenue, where the mosque is located.

In a post on X, the ATF Columbus Field Division said its special agents were responding to the incident and would provide further information as it became available.

In a subsequent update, the agency said preliminary information indicated that funeral attendees had exited the Alrahma Mosque, located at 2226 Albert Avenue, when shots were reportedly fired by an undetermined number of individuals.

"One individual has been confirmed deceased. Earlier reports of a possible second victim have not been confirmed at this time," the ATF said in the post.

The agency added that its special agents were assisting the Columbus Division of Police with the ongoing investigation.

Columbus police said the mosque was not targeted in the incident and that the shooting occurred following a dispute at a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities have not released further details about the individuals involved or the circumstances that led to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

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