Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Tue, 20 October 2026
Share:
19:49
image
Security has been tightened at the Bareilly residence of retired deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, the police said on Tuesday.

The step has been taken as a precaution, as the Patani residence itself was targeted in a firing incident in September last year.

Circle Officer (City-I) Ashutosh Shivam visited the residence to review security arrangements, inspect CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the premises, and issue instructions to police personnel deployed there.

Police officers had reviewed the security arrangements at Patani's residence on Monday as well. Personnel have been deployed round the clock as a precautionary measure, while surveillance in the surrounding area has also been intensified.

Shivam also spoke to Jagdish Singh Patani about the security arrangements. Police personnel have been directed to remain alert and immediately inform senior officers about any suspicious activity.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home
LIVE! Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties
Rubio eyes India's refining muscle as US pushes energy ties

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio kick-started a three-day visit to India on Tuesday to advance bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence, critical technologies, and exchange views on the West Asia crisis.

Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence
Rubio denies US withholding Ukraine intelligence

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his visit to Mumbai, affirmed that the US policy on weapons aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine remains unchanged. He stated that President Donald Trump is "frustrated and angry" over false...

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody
CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka move HC against custody

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have approached the Delhi High Court for an urgent hearing to challenge the extension of their judicial custody. They were initially detained on October 13 for allegedly...

Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels
Dipke rejects Nepal, Bangladesh 'regime change' parallels

Amid escalating debate comparing youth protests in India to political unrest and regime changes in Nepal and Bangladesh, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday issued a video statement on X.