Security tightened at Disha Patani's Bareilly home

19:49

Security has been tightened at the Bareilly residence of retired deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Singh Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, following a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, the police said on Tuesday.



The step has been taken as a precaution, as the Patani residence itself was targeted in a firing incident in September last year.



Circle Officer (City-I) Ashutosh Shivam visited the residence to review security arrangements, inspect CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the premises, and issue instructions to police personnel deployed there.



Police officers had reviewed the security arrangements at Patani's residence on Monday as well. Personnel have been deployed round the clock as a precautionary measure, while surveillance in the surrounding area has also been intensified.



Shivam also spoke to Jagdish Singh Patani about the security arrangements. Police personnel have been directed to remain alert and immediately inform senior officers about any suspicious activity.