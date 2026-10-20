Rubio arrives in Mumbai for talks with Jaishankar

14:34

US State Secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India, where the US secretary is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



Along with Rubio, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio, were present.



Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar met the US Congressional delegation in Mumbai, discussing trade, energy, security and technology ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's official visit to India for talks on strengthening bilateral ties.



In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepJasonSmith, @DavidSchweikert, @RepStefanik, @RepOgles and @RepFriedmanCA in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties."



"Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo-Pacific cooperation," he added.