'RSS an all-male cult, I believe in Shiv Shakti': Rahul Gandhi

20:04

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday claimed that women within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) support his ongoing political fight against the organisation.



In a post on X, Gandhi accused the RSS of gender inequality, labelling it an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult." He contrasted the organization's ideology with his own beliefs, which he defined as "Shiva-Shakti."



"The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side," Gandhi said.



The remarks mark the latest in a series of scathing attacks by the Congress leader against the RSS.



Earlier on October 10, Gandhi accused RSS "goons" of perpetrating violence against women protesters and youth amid ongoing political tensions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



"Amit Shah's Delhi Police has itself descended into thuggery--and it's openly giving license and encouragement to the real goons of RSS-BJP to unleash violence on women and youth," he posted on X.