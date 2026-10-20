Row erupts over Sanjay Raut's Albania arson post

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Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut/File image

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has sparked a controversy by stating that protesters in Albania have burnt down the Supreme Court because it was helping the corrupt prime minister and that all countries should learn a lesson from these events, especially India.



"The people of Albania have burned down the Supreme Court. The people were enraged because the Supreme Court was helping the corrupt prime minister. The protesting public has also attacked the parliament and government offices, as well as the ministers' homes. All countries should learn a lesson from these events. Especially India," Raut said in an X post on Monday, sharing a video of arson and fire purportedly in Albania.



The European country has been witnessing clashes, with protesters including high school and university students calling for Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama's resignation.



Hitting out at Raut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said Raut had "begged" for forgiveness from the Supreme Court just two days ago.



"He said sorry 16 times. Now he's casting aspersions on the Supreme Court and showing scenes of Europe's devastation to incite violence in the country. He will start playing the flute of democracy if he is put behind bars," Nirupam said.