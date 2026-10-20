Punjab govt transfers anti-drug activist Jhota's murder case to CBI

11:07

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will hand over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mann also expressed his solidarity with Jhota's family.



"We stand firmly with the father of Parvinder Singh Jhota and his family. Accepting the demand of the family, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug peddlers is an all-out. We will not back down from whatever drastic steps we have to take to make Punjab drug-free," Mann said on X in Punjabi.



The family of Jhota has been demanding a CBI probe into the murder incident.



Known for raising his voice against the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, Jhota was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store at a busy marketplace in Mansa on October 13.



Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who opened fire at Jhota after he questioned him for selling drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Rajasthan's Salasar.



The incident, which took place while Jhota was hosting a Facebook Live, triggered a political slugfest in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year.



Seven days after Jhota was shot dead, his post-mortem and cremation are yet to take place as his family members and supporters refuse to allow last rites until they get justice.



Since his killing, Jhota's family and supporters have been staging a protest in Mansa.



A joint action committee comprising various outfits and social activists formed after Jhota's murder is demanding a CBI probe.



The protesters have demanded the resignations of Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, and dismissal of the Mansa senior superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, station house officer and the drug inspector.